MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's soybean and soyoil futures were steady on Monday as good demand for edible oils due to festivals and a rise in overseas soybean prices outweighed an expected rise in local soybean production.

* Rapeseed futures fell on a likely rise in acreage as the top producing Rajasthan state received good rainfall in the past fortnight.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were steady at 2,927 ringgit per tonne by 0858 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.3 percent to $17.41-3/4 per bushel, after hitting a record high last week.

* "Festival demand is supporting soyoil prices. Despite higher prices demand is good from stockists," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 778.85 rupees per 10 kg.

* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million hectares as of Sept.6, compared with 10.33 million hectares a year earlier, the farm ministry data showed.

* The country's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise to 11.8 million tonnes from 11 million tonnes in the current year, J P Morgan said in a research report last week.

* The October soybean contract eased 0.19 percent to 3,742.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed slipped 1.33 percent to 4,082 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2 rupees to 801.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 17 rupees to 4,479 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 23 rupees to 4,205 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)