MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian rapeseed futures rose on
Wednesday on bargain buying driven by healthy demand in spot
markets, while soybean and soyoil were treading water as gains
in overseas prices offset hopes of a bumper local soybean crop.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.1 percent at
2,922 ringgit per tonne by 0835 GMT, while U.S. soybean
was up 0.68 percent at $17.13-1/4 per bushel.
* "Soyoil is struggling to hold gains due to continuous fall
in palm oil prices in two weeks," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior
research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
"In the medium term festival demand will support soyoil
prices."
* The October soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.04 percent at 778.9
rupees per 10 kg.
* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million
hectares as of Aug. 6, compared with 10.31 million hectares a
year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* A few soybean growing areas received excessive rainfall
last week, which may hurt yields, but overall output is likely
to be higher than last year, Hudani said.
* The country's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to
rise to 11.8 million tonnes from 11 million tonnes in the
current year, JP Morgan said in a research report last week.
* The October soybean contract rose 0.09 percent to
3,811 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed climbed 1.15
percent to 4,117 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged
up 0.05 rupee to 796.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by
20 rupees to 4,474 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 4,125 rupees per 100 kg.
* Good rainfall in rapeseed cultivating region in the past
one month can lift the output of the winter-sown oilseed in
2012/13, dealers said. It may rise 9 percent to 6 million
tonnes, a senior industry official said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ram Mohan)