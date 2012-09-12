MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian rapeseed futures rose on Wednesday on bargain buying driven by healthy demand in spot markets, while soybean and soyoil were treading water as gains in overseas prices offset hopes of a bumper local soybean crop.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.1 percent at 2,922 ringgit per tonne by 0835 GMT, while U.S. soybean was up 0.68 percent at $17.13-1/4 per bushel.

* "Soyoil is struggling to hold gains due to continuous fall in palm oil prices in two weeks," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

"In the medium term festival demand will support soyoil prices."

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.04 percent at 778.9 rupees per 10 kg.

* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million hectares as of Aug. 6, compared with 10.31 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* A few soybean growing areas received excessive rainfall last week, which may hurt yields, but overall output is likely to be higher than last year, Hudani said.

* The country's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise to 11.8 million tonnes from 11 million tonnes in the current year, JP Morgan said in a research report last week.

* The October soybean contract rose 0.09 percent to 3,811 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed climbed 1.15 percent to 4,117 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged up 0.05 rupee to 796.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 20 rupees to 4,474 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 4,125 rupees per 100 kg.

* Good rainfall in rapeseed cultivating region in the past one month can lift the output of the winter-sown oilseed in 2012/13, dealers said. It may rise 9 percent to 6 million tonnes, a senior industry official said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ram Mohan)