MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian soyoil futures were steady on Thursday as an expected rise in demand due to festivals outweighed a drop in overseas palm oil prices, while rapeseed fell on an anticipated rise in acreage due to conducive weather and lucrative price.

* Soybean edged higher on thin supplies, though a likely rise in the output capped the upside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.72 percent at 2,909 ringgit per tonne by 0823 GMT, while U.S. soybean eased 0.34 percent to $17.39-3/4 per bushel.

* "Indian market had rallied on poor rainfall and tracking gains in the world market. Now things are changing. Rainfall has improved. Overseas markets are also correcting," Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management Ltd, said.

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.12 percent at 774 rupees per 10 kg.

* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million hectares as of Aug. 6, compared with 10.31 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The country's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise to 11.8 million tonnes from 11 million tonnes in the current year, JP Morgan said in a research report last week.

* The October soybean contract rose 0.95 percent to 3,831 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.7 percent to 4,089 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 798 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 18 rupees to 4,515 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 75 rupees to 4,125 rupees per 100 kg.

* Good rainfall in rapeseed cultivating region in the past one month can lift the output of the winter-sown oilseed in 2012/13, dealers said. It may rise 9 percent to 6 million tonnes, a senior industry official said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)