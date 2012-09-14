MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian soyoil futures rose on
Friday, supported by good demand in the spot market and a rise
in Malaysian palm oil, while soybeans rose on an improvement in
export demand for soymeal.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.79 percent
at 2,935 ringgit per tonne at 0904 GMT, while U.S. soybeans
rose 0.56 percent to $17.57 per bushel.
* "Edible oil demand is rising due to festivals, but
supplies are tight. Many soybean crushing plants in Madhya
Pradesh and Maharashtra are closed for annual maintenance," said
a Mumbai-based edible oil importer, who declined to be named.
* The October soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.74 percent at 781.45
rupees per 10 kg.
* India's vegetable oil imports in August were 897,018
tonnes, up from 870,328 tonnes in the previous month, the
Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.
* The rise in imports was unlikely to depress prices as
consumption is expected to rise in the coming weeks, dealers
said.
* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which
will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November.
Edible oil consumption usually rises during the festival period.
* The October soybeans contract rose 0.04 percent to
3,855 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed jumped 1.58
percent to 4,177 rupees per 100 kg.
* Thai mills bought around 20,000 tonnes of Indian soymeal
for November shipment as the South Asian nation offered
competitive prices.
* India's soybeans production in 2012/13 is likely to rise
to 11.8 million tonnes from 11 million tonnes in the current
year, JP Morgan said in a research report last week.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 2.5 rupees to 800.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up
4 rupees to 4,515 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 40 rupees to 4,185 rupees per 100 kg.
* Good rainfall in rapeseed cultivating regions in the past
one month can lift the output of the winter-sown oilseed in
2012/13, dealers said. It may rise 9 percent to 6 million
tonnes, a senior industry official said. [ID:nL3E8KB3NZ}
