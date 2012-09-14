MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian soyoil futures rose on Friday, supported by good demand in the spot market and a rise in Malaysian palm oil, while soybeans rose on an improvement in export demand for soymeal.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.79 percent at 2,935 ringgit per tonne at 0904 GMT, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.56 percent to $17.57 per bushel.

* "Edible oil demand is rising due to festivals, but supplies are tight. Many soybean crushing plants in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are closed for annual maintenance," said a Mumbai-based edible oil importer, who declined to be named.

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.74 percent at 781.45 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's vegetable oil imports in August were 897,018 tonnes, up from 870,328 tonnes in the previous month, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

* The rise in imports was unlikely to depress prices as consumption is expected to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.

* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Edible oil consumption usually rises during the festival period.

* The October soybeans contract rose 0.04 percent to 3,855 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed jumped 1.58 percent to 4,177 rupees per 100 kg.

* Thai mills bought around 20,000 tonnes of Indian soymeal for November shipment as the South Asian nation offered competitive prices.

* India's soybeans production in 2012/13 is likely to rise to 11.8 million tonnes from 11 million tonnes in the current year, JP Morgan said in a research report last week.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 2.5 rupees to 800.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 4 rupees to 4,515 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 40 rupees to 4,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* Good rainfall in rapeseed cultivating regions in the past one month can lift the output of the winter-sown oilseed in 2012/13, dealers said. It may rise 9 percent to 6 million tonnes, a senior industry official said. [ID:nL3E8KB3NZ} (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)