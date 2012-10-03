MUMBAI Oct 3 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures extended losses to new contract lows, tracking Malaysian palm oil's fall on Tuesday, while soybeans fell more than 2 percent to their lowest since March, weighed by higher arrivals.

* November soyoil on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell to its contract low of 601.9 rupees per 10 kg, before dropping 1.57 percent to 617.15 rupees per 10 kg at 12:53 p.m.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell further to their lowest level in three years on Tuesday, while CBOT soybeans declined for a third straight day. The Indian market was closed on Tuesday due to a national holiday.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, mainly palm oil produced in Malaysia and Indonesia.

* "In the domestic market, arrivals are increasing and even international markets are down," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* India is likely to produce 11.5 million tonnes of soybeans in 2012/13, compared with 10.5 million tonnes a year earlier, while its rapeseed output in the current year is likely to climb nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* November rapeseed also fell to its contract low at 3,702 rupees per 100 kg, before trading 0.52 percent lower at 3,790.

* The most active soybean contract for November delivery fell 2.62 percent to 2,993 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 2,951, a level last seen on March 30.

* "We can stay on selling side for soybean, with support at 2,850 rupees," said Reddy.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 2.50 rupees to 3,917.50.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)