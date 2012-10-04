MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures
rebounded on Thursday on bargain buying driven by a rise in
overseas prices and expectations festivals will boost domestic
demand for edible oils, though a strong rupee capped the upside.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.98 percent
at 2,375 ringgit per tonne at 0848 GMT, while U.S. soybean
rose 0.83 percent to $15.44-1/2 per bushel.
* The rupee rose to a five-and-a-half-month high on
Thursday. A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at
the same time trims the returns of oilmeal exporters.
* The November soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.4 percent at 618.5
rupees per 10 kg. The contract fell to 601.9 rupees on
Wednesday, the lowest for the second-month contract since Oct.
14, 2011.
* "Lower-level buying is supporting the market, but still
the short-to-medium term trend is weak. Soybean arrivals are
rising in spot markets," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC
Comtrade.
* Key spot markets in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the
top two soybeans producing states, have started getting supplies
from the new season crop.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes on the back of
higher acreage and better per hectare yields, an industry body
said earlier this month.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in
November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these
festivals.
* The November soybean contract rose 1.44 percent at
2,994.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed was 1.46
percent higher at 3,820 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
1.25 rupees to 650.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 52
rupees to 2,910 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 75 rupees to 3,900 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)