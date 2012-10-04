MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rebounded on Thursday on bargain buying driven by a rise in overseas prices and expectations festivals will boost domestic demand for edible oils, though a strong rupee capped the upside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.98 percent at 2,375 ringgit per tonne at 0848 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.83 percent to $15.44-1/2 per bushel.

* The rupee rose to a five-and-a-half-month high on Thursday. A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims the returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The November soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.4 percent at 618.5 rupees per 10 kg. The contract fell to 601.9 rupees on Wednesday, the lowest for the second-month contract since Oct. 14, 2011.

* "Lower-level buying is supporting the market, but still the short-to-medium term trend is weak. Soybean arrivals are rising in spot markets," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Key spot markets in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the top two soybeans producing states, have started getting supplies from the new season crop.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes on the back of higher acreage and better per hectare yields, an industry body said earlier this month.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these festivals.

* The November soybean contract rose 1.44 percent at 2,994.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed was 1.46 percent higher at 3,820 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 1.25 rupees to 650.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 52 rupees to 2,910 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 75 rupees to 3,900 rupees.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)