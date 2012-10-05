MUMBAI Oct 5 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures extended gains on Friday, driven by a rise in overseas prices and an improvement in edible oil demand due to festivals, though an estimated rise in the country's soybean output and weak oilmeal exports capped the upside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.74 percent at 2,393 ringgit per tonne at 0823 GMT, while U.S. soybean eased 0.26 percent to $15.47-1/2 per bushel, after rising 1.3 percent in the previous session.

* The November soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.39 percent at 610.3 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Overseas markets are giving support to local oilseed prices, but it is temporary. Soybean arrivals are rising. They are likely to put pressure on prices in the coming weeks," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Key spot markets in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the top two soybeans producing states, have started receiving supplies from the new season crop.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes on the back of higher acreage and better per hectare yields, an industry body said earlier this month.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these festivals.

* The November soybean contract was 2.81 percent higher at 3,060 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed was 1.05 percent up at 3,837 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 3.3 rupees to 652.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans jumped 104 rupees to 3,011 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 125 rupees to 3,975 rupees.

* India's oilmeal exports fell to 143,990 tonnes in September from 402,500 tonnes a year earlier, led by a sharp drop in the overseas sales of soymeal and rapeseed meal, a leading trade body said on Friday. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)