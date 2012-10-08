MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on rising supplies from the new season crop and as a drop in the world markets depressed sentiment further, while rapeseed edged higher on depleting stocks and good demand.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.95 percent at 2,392 ringgit per tonne at 0824 GMT, while U.S. soybeans eased 0.76 percent to $15.39-3/4 per bushel.

* The November soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.39 percent at 622.6 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Farmers have increased soybean harvesting. Supply pressure is building in Madhya Pradesh. In the coming weeks, we can expect a continuous rise in daily arrivals," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Key spot markets in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the top two soybeans producing states, have started receiving supplies from the new season crop.

* Oil millers are aggressively crushing new season crop as they try to sell soyoil during the festival period, dealers said.

* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these festivals.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes on the back of higher acreage and better per hectare yields, an industry body said earlier this month.

* The November soybean contract was 1.82 percent lower at 3,099.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed was 0.79 percent up at 3,969 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.7 rupees to 656.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 19 rupees to 3,111 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 125 rupees to 4,100 rupees.

* India's oilmeal exports fell to 143,990 tonnes in September from 402,500 tonnes a year earlier, led by a sharp drop in the overseas sales of soymeal and rapeseed meal, a leading trade body said on Friday. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)