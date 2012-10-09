MUMBAI Oct 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday, supported by an upside i n palm oil prices, rising demand for edible oils due to festivals, and as local spot markets were getting lower soybean supplies than expected.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 2.62 percent at 2,430 ringgit per tonne at 0817 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.32 percent to $15.56 per bushel.

* The November soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.39 percent at 628.9 rupees per 10 kg.

* The November soybean contract was 1.65 percent higher at 3,144 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed rose 2.13 percent to 4,090 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soybean arrivals are rising in spot markets, but supplies are lower than expected. Some farmers are holding back their produce due to the sharp fall in prices," said an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

"Most farmers are not willing to sell below 3,000 rupees."

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybean rose 16 rupees to 3,114 rupees per 100 kg. The spot price had risen to a record high of 4,987 rupees on July 23.

* Key spot markets in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the top two soybeans producing states, have started receiving supplies from the new season crop.

* Oil millers are aggressively crushing new season crop as they try to sell soyoil during the festival period, dealers said.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these festivals.

* At the Indore spot market soyoil edged up 0.8 rupees to 656.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's oilmeal exports fell to 143,990 tonnes in September from 402,500 tonnes a year earlier, led by a sharp drop in the overseas sales of soymeal and rapeseed meal, a leading trade body said on Friday.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes on the back of higher acreage and better per hectare yields, an industry body said earlier this month. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)