MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were largely steady on Wednesday as increasing arrivals of soybeans in central India outweighed a weak rupee and good demand for edible oils in the physical market due to festivals.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.68 percent at 2,479 ringgit per tonne at 0818 GMT, while U.S. soybeans were down 0.08 percent at $15.48-3/4 per bushel.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports costlier while raising returns of oilmeal exporters.

* "Soybean supplies are rising. They will rise sharply in the next two weeks. There are reports of rains in growing areas, despite that, production is set to rise," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The November soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.11 percent at 642 rupees per 10 kg.

* The November soybean contract eased 0.47 percent to 3,202 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed edged lower 0.14 percent to 4,135 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil climbed 11.2 rupees to 669.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans jumped 77 rupees to 3,210 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 50 rupees to 4,200 rupees.

* Oil millers are aggressively crushing new season crop as they try to sell soyoil during the festival period, dealers said.

* Most Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these festivals.

* India's oilmeal exports fell to 143,990 tonnes in September from 402,500 tonnes a year earlier, led by a sharp drop in the overseas sales of soymeal and rapeseed meal, a leading trade body said.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes on the back of higher acreage and better per hectare yields, an industry body said earlier this month. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)