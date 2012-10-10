MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures were largely steady on Wednesday as increasing arrivals
of soybeans in central India outweighed a weak rupee and good
demand for edible oils in the physical market due to festivals.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.68 percent
at 2,479 ringgit per tonne at 0818 GMT, while U.S. soybeans
were down 0.08 percent at $15.48-3/4 per bushel.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports costlier while
raising returns of oilmeal exporters.
* "Soybean supplies are rising. They will rise sharply in
the next two weeks. There are reports of rains in growing areas,
despite that, production is set to rise," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* The November soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.11 percent at 642
rupees per 10 kg.
* The November soybean contract eased 0.47 percent
to 3,202 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed edged lower
0.14 percent to 4,135 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
climbed 11.2 rupees to 669.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
jumped 77 rupees to 3,210 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar
in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 50 rupees to 4,200 rupees.
* Oil millers are aggressively crushing new season crop as
they try to sell soyoil during the festival period, dealers
said.
* Most Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali
in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these
festivals.
* India's oilmeal exports fell to 143,990 tonnes in
September from 402,500 tonnes a year earlier, led by a sharp
drop in the overseas sales of soymeal and rapeseed meal, a
leading trade body said.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes on the back of
higher acreage and better per hectare yields, an industry body
said earlier this month.
