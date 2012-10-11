MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
were steady on Thursday as traders were awaiting key world
soybean supplies report, while rapeseed dropped more than one
percent as good rainfall in the key-producing state boosted
hopes of bumper output.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.55 percent
at 2,495 ringgit per tonne at 0750 GMT, while U.S. soybeans
were up 1.1 percent at $15.40 per bushel.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly report was
expected to forecast the U.S. soybean crop at 2.764 billion
bushels, higher than the previous forecast as some timely rains
in September rescued the crop from the drought and extreme heat
it suffered through the summer.
* "The USDA is expected to raise its production estimate for
the U.S. In short-term the USDA data will determine the price
trend," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
"Overall sentiments are bearish. Soybean arrivals are rising
in local spot markets. Weather is also favourable for rapeseed
sowing," Dey said.
* The top rapeseed producing north-western Rajasthan state
received good rainfall in September, raising soil moisture
required for the rapeseed sowing, dealers said.
* The November soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.28 percent at
637.6 rupees per 10 kg.
* The November soybean contract eased 0.26 percent
to 3,202 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed dropped 1.31
percent to 4,063 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 1.65 rupees to 671.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
31 rupees to 3,233 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 100 rupees to 4,150 rupees.
* Most Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali
in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these
festivals.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while its rapeseed
output in the current year is likely to climb nearly 25 percent
to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)