MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian soybean and soyoil futures were steady on Thursday as traders were awaiting key world soybean supplies report, while rapeseed dropped more than one percent as good rainfall in the key-producing state boosted hopes of bumper output.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.55 percent at 2,495 ringgit per tonne at 0750 GMT, while U.S. soybeans were up 1.1 percent at $15.40 per bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly report was expected to forecast the U.S. soybean crop at 2.764 billion bushels, higher than the previous forecast as some timely rains in September rescued the crop from the drought and extreme heat it suffered through the summer.

* "The USDA is expected to raise its production estimate for the U.S. In short-term the USDA data will determine the price trend," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

"Overall sentiments are bearish. Soybean arrivals are rising in local spot markets. Weather is also favourable for rapeseed sowing," Dey said.

* The top rapeseed producing north-western Rajasthan state received good rainfall in September, raising soil moisture required for the rapeseed sowing, dealers said.

* The November soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.28 percent at 637.6 rupees per 10 kg.

* The November soybean contract eased 0.26 percent to 3,202 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed dropped 1.31 percent to 4,063 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.65 rupees to 671.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 31 rupees to 3,233 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 100 rupees to 4,150 rupees.

* Most Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these festivals.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while its rapeseed output in the current year is likely to climb nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)