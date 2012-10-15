MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian soyoil futures eased on
Monday due to higher imports of edible oil in September and a
drop in Malaysian palm oil, while soybean shed more than one
percent on rising supplies from the new crop in local markets.
* Rapeseed futures bucked the trend on healthy demand in the
spot market amid depleting stocks.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 2.36 percent
at 2,441 ringgit per tonne at 0728 GMT, while U.S. soybeans
were down 1.72 percent at $14.96-1/2 per bushel.
* The November soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 642
rupees per 10 kg.
* "Imports data is bearish, but it is not enough to suppress
(edible oil) prices. In spot markets, demand has been improving.
That will give support to soyoil and rapeseed prices," said
Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* India's edible oil imports in September rose to 976,417
tonnes, from 878,869 tonnes a year ago, data released by the
Solvent Extractors' Association showed on Monday.
* India is the world's biggest edible oils importer, buying
more than half its needs of around 17 million tonnes a year from
overseas. It uses mostly palm oil in the unrefined form from
Malaysia and Indonesia, the world's top producers.
* The November soybean contract dropped 1.23 percent
to 3,129.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.13
percent to 4,205 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean prices will remain under pressure due to rising
supplies, but rapeseed can rise as higher oil prices are
boosting its demand, Mathur said.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in
November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these
festivals.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while its rapeseed
output in the current year is likely to climb nearly 25 percent
to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)