MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian soyoil futures eased on Monday due to higher imports of edible oil in September and a drop in Malaysian palm oil, while soybean shed more than one percent on rising supplies from the new crop in local markets.

* Rapeseed futures bucked the trend on healthy demand in the spot market amid depleting stocks.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 2.36 percent at 2,441 ringgit per tonne at 0728 GMT, while U.S. soybeans were down 1.72 percent at $14.96-1/2 per bushel.

* The November soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 642 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Imports data is bearish, but it is not enough to suppress (edible oil) prices. In spot markets, demand has been improving. That will give support to soyoil and rapeseed prices," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* India's edible oil imports in September rose to 976,417 tonnes, from 878,869 tonnes a year ago, data released by the Solvent Extractors' Association showed on Monday.

* India is the world's biggest edible oils importer, buying more than half its needs of around 17 million tonnes a year from overseas. It uses mostly palm oil in the unrefined form from Malaysia and Indonesia, the world's top producers.

* The November soybean contract dropped 1.23 percent to 3,129.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.13 percent to 4,205 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean prices will remain under pressure due to rising supplies, but rapeseed can rise as higher oil prices are boosting its demand, Mathur said.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these festivals.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while its rapeseed output in the current year is likely to climb nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)