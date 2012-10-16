MUMBAI Oct 16 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday on good demand for edible oils due to festivals and a rise in the U.S. market, though rising supplies of soybean in local spot markets capped the upside.

* Rapeseed futures were nearly steady as profit-taking outweighed thin stocks.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.28 percent at 2,476 ringgit per tonne at 0810 GMT, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.82 percent to $15.04-3/4 per bushel.

* The November soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.88 percent at 651.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Spot demand is supporting all edible oils. Stockists are active due to festivals," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these festivals.

* Edible oil imports in September rose to 976,417 tonnes, from 878,869 tonnes a year earlier, data released by the Solvent Extractors' Association showed on Monday.

* Daily soybean supplies in the central Madhya Pradesh state, the top producer in the country, have increased over 400,000 bags and are putting pressure on prices, Narvekar said.

* The November soybean contract was up 0.96 percent at 3,147 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.26 percent to 4,237 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to climb nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.15 rupees to 667.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 10 rupees to 3,141 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 50 rupees to 4,250 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)