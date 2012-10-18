MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Thursday, supported by an improvement in edible
oil demand, higher overseas prices and as some local farmers
held back soybean stocks hoping for a price rise.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.61 percent
at 2,486 ringgit per tonne at 0757 GMT, while U.S. soybeans
rose 1.09 percent to $15.25-3/4 per bushel.
* "Big farmers are not selling their harvest. They are
expecting prices to rise in the coming months," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research
at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
"Traders are also bullish as China is aggressively buying
U.S. soybean crop. This should support prices globally."
* AT 13.50 IST the November soyoil contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.48 percent
at 662.00 rupees per 10 kg.
* Indians celebrate Dussehra next week and Diwali in
November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these
festivals.
* The November soybean contract climbed 2.78 percent
at 3,176 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.59
percent to 4,262 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8
percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output
is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes,
industry officials said.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 4.85 rupees to 670.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
33 rupees to 3,142 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 63 rupees to 4,288 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)