MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Thursday, supported by an improvement in edible oil demand, higher overseas prices and as some local farmers held back soybean stocks hoping for a price rise.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.61 percent at 2,486 ringgit per tonne at 0757 GMT, while U.S. soybeans rose 1.09 percent to $15.25-3/4 per bushel.

* "Big farmers are not selling their harvest. They are expecting prices to rise in the coming months," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

"Traders are also bullish as China is aggressively buying U.S. soybean crop. This should support prices globally."

* AT 13.50 IST the November soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.48 percent at 662.00 rupees per 10 kg.

* Indians celebrate Dussehra next week and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these festivals.

* The November soybean contract climbed 2.78 percent at 3,176 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.59 percent to 4,262 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 4.85 rupees to 670.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 33 rupees to 3,142 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 63 rupees to 4,288 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)