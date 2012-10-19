MUMBAI Oct 19 Indian soybean futures rose more than 2 percent on Friday to their highest in nearly a month on good exports demand for soymeal and on a weak rupee, while soyoil edged higher, tracking a rise in Malaysian palm oil.

* Rapeseed futures eased on an expected rise in production due to favourable weather.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.52 percent at 2,509 ringgit per tonne at 0848 GMT, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.16 percent to $15.48 per bushel, after rising 2.4 percent in the previous session.

* "At the current soybean price there is crushing parity. We are getting good exports orders for soymeal. Local oil prices have also recovered due to festivals," said an Indore-based oil miller, who declined to be named.

* Soymeal and soyoil are by-products of soybean.

* A weak rupee raises margin of oilmeal exporters and at the same time makes edible oil imports costlier. Rupee extended losses on Friday.

* The November soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.15 percent at 3,280 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,284.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* Chicago soybean futures are being underpinned by a lack of farmer selling as the U.S. harvest winds down and demand from China, the world's top importer, stays strong.

* U.S. soymeal export premiums have soared to their highest in about three years as global buyers switch to the United States from South America, where a drought last year slashed supplies.

* The November soyoil contract was up 1.18 percent at 676.4 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.26 percent to 4,247 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indians celebrate Dussehra next week and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these festivals.

* Soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil jumped 9.2 rupees to 682.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 70 rupees to 3,233 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 15 rupees to 4,260 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)