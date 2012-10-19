MUMBAI Oct 19 Indian soybean futures rose more
than 2 percent on Friday to their highest in nearly a month on
good exports demand for soymeal and on a weak rupee, while
soyoil edged higher, tracking a rise in Malaysian palm oil.
* Rapeseed futures eased on an expected rise in production
due to favourable weather.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.52 percent
at 2,509 ringgit per tonne at 0848 GMT, while U.S. soybeans
rose 0.16 percent to $15.48 per bushel, after rising 2.4
percent in the previous session.
* "At the current soybean price there is crushing parity. We
are getting good exports orders for soymeal. Local oil prices
have also recovered due to festivals," said an Indore-based oil
miller, who declined to be named.
* Soymeal and soyoil are by-products of soybean.
* A weak rupee raises margin of oilmeal exporters and at the
same time makes edible oil imports costlier. Rupee extended
losses on Friday.
* The November soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.15 percent at 3,280
rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,284.5 rupees earlier in the
day.
* Chicago soybean futures are being underpinned by a lack of
farmer selling as the U.S. harvest winds down and demand from
China, the world's top importer, stays strong.
* U.S. soymeal export premiums have soared to their highest
in about three years as global buyers switch to the United
States from South America, where a drought last year slashed
supplies.
* The November soyoil contract was up 1.18 percent
at 676.4 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.26
percent to 4,247 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indians celebrate Dussehra next week and Diwali in
November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these
festivals.
* Soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8
percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output
is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes,
industry officials said.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil jumped
9.2 rupees to 682.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 70
rupees to 3,233 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 15 rupees to 4,260 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)