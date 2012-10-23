MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, following a similar trend overseas, though good demand in local spot markets restricted the downside.

* Rapeseed rose as oil millers increased purchases in spot markets as they prepare for edible oil demand in the winter season.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.67 percent at 2,534 ringgit per tonne at 0714 GMT, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.73 percent to $15.35-1/4 per bushel.

* "Profit-booking and weakness in world markets pulled down the Indian market. But local fundamentals are supporting an upside," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* "Soybean arrivals were lower due to festivals, while demand was rising for edible oils."

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra on Wednesday and Diwali in November. Spot markets for agriculture commodities remain closed on key festival days and farmers also prefer to celebrate instead of harvesting crops.

* The November soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.25 percent at 3,280 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rising exports demand for soymeal restricted the downside in soybean prices, dealers said.

* Soymeal exports are up sharply as the new season crop arrives, with deals so far for 1 million tonnes in October-December and more expected in coming weeks, industry officials said, helping ease tight global supplies due to a U.S. drought.

* The November soyoil contract was down 0.33 percent at 688 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.17 percent to 4,319 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil climbed 6.1 rupees to 702.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 16 rupees to 3,254 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 125 rupees to 4,325 rupees.

* Soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)