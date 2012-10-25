MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian soybean futures surged more than 3 percent on Thursday to hit the highest in a month on gains in overseas markets and as local oil millers were aggressively buying in spot markets due to good export demand for soymeal.

* Soyoil got support from festival season demand, while rapeseed edged higher on depleting stocks.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.01 percent at 2,552 ringgit per tonne at 0728 GMT, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.35 percent to $15.65 per bushel, after rising 1.1 percent in the previous session.

* The Indian market was closed on Wednesday due to a festival.

* "Soymeal exports will keep soybean on higher side. It will keep oil millers' buying interest intact," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Soymeal exports are up sharply as the new season crop arrives, with deals so far for 1 million tonnes in October-December and more expected in the coming weeks, helping ease tight global supplies due to a U.S. drought.

* The November soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.89 percent at 3,333.5 rupees per 100 kg. The contract earlier rose to 3,355 rupees, the highest level since Sept. 26.

* The November soyoil contract rose 1.34 percent to 692 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.01 percent to 4,298 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In coming months edible oil demand will remain strong due to festivals and weddings," Khan said.

* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, in November.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.8 rupees to 703.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 27 rupees to 3,283 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)