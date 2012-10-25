MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian soybean futures surged
more than 3 percent on Thursday to hit the highest in a month on
gains in overseas markets and as local oil millers were
aggressively buying in spot markets due to good export demand
for soymeal.
* Soyoil got support from festival season demand, while
rapeseed edged higher on depleting stocks.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.01 percent
at 2,552 ringgit per tonne at 0728 GMT, while U.S. soybeans
fell 0.35 percent to $15.65 per bushel, after rising 1.1
percent in the previous session.
* The Indian market was closed on Wednesday due to a
festival.
* "Soymeal exports will keep soybean on higher side. It will
keep oil millers' buying interest intact," said Badruddin Khan,
associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities
Ltd.
* Soymeal exports are up sharply as the new season crop
arrives, with deals so far for 1 million tonnes in
October-December and more expected in the coming weeks, helping
ease tight global supplies due to a U.S. drought.
* The November soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.89 percent at
3,333.5 rupees per 100 kg. The contract earlier rose to 3,355
rupees, the highest level since Sept. 26.
* The November soyoil contract rose 1.34 percent to
692 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.01 percent
to 4,298 rupees per 100 kg.
* "In coming months edible oil demand will remain strong due
to festivals and weddings," Khan said.
* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights,
in November.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 0.8 rupees to 703.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 27
rupees to 3,283 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8
percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output
is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes,
industry officials said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)