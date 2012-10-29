MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Monday, tracking losses in the world markets and on higher soybean supplies in local spot markets, though a weak rupee and good demand limited the downside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 2.38 percent at 2,541 ringgit per tonne at 0811 GMT, while U.S. soybeans fell 1.01 percent to $15.45-1/2 per bushel.

* The November soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.33 percent at 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals are rising. The market is likely to see supplies pressure for the next 10-12 days. Small farmers will sell their crop as soon as they finish harvesting. They want money for Diwali," said an oil miller based in Indore, who declined to be named.

* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, in November.

* The November soyoil contract fell 0.68 percent to 698.55 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed dropped 0.23 percent to 4,315 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.1 rupees to 716 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 26 rupees to 3,287 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 330 rupees to 4,400 rupees.

* The Indian rupee fell to its lowest in over a month on Monday. A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* Soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* Soymeal exports are up sharply as the new season crop arrives, with deals so far for 1 million tonnes in October-December and more expected in the coming weeks, helping ease tight global supplies due to a U.S. drought. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)