MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian soybean futures slid on Tuesday to the lowest in nearly two weeks on rising supplies from new season crop, and rapeseed and soyoil were hammered by a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* While healthy demand for edible oils due to festivals limited the fall in soyoil prices, demand for meal exports supported soybeans.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 2 percent at 2,497 ringgit per tonne at 0759 GMT, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.52 percent to $15.35-1/4 per bushel, after shedding 2.2 percent in the previous session.

* The November soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.22 percent at 3,237 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,220 rupees earlier.

* "Soybean supplies are improving in central India. Small farmers are bringing their crop as they need money for festival season," said Radha Vallabhaji Purohit, a dealer based in Nagpur in western Maharashtra state.

* "Big farmers are selling their crop in tranches. They think prices may move higher January onwards once supplies pressure recedes," Purohit said.

* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, in November.

* The November soyoil contract fell 1.39 percent to 689.9 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed dropped 1.21 percent to 4,230 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped 5.05 rupees to 709.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 30 rupees to 3,256 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down by 25 rupees to 4,325 rupees.

* Soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* Soymeal exports are up sharply as the new season crop arrives, with deals so far for 1 million tonnes in October-December and more expected in the coming weeks, helping ease tight global supplies due to a U.S. drought. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)