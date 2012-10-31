MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
edged higher on Wednesday on bargain-buying driven by a rise in
the overseas prices, while rapeseed eased on an expected rise in
production.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.96 percent
at 2,525 ringgit per tonne at 0824 GMT and U.S. soybeans
rose 0.67 percent to $15.44 per bushel.
* The November soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1 percent at 3,283
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Indian market rose on overseas cues. Excessive rainfall
in South America has raised concerns over soybean sowing," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at
Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World cautioned that
rain could reduce soy plantings in Brazil and Argentina.
* "Malaysian palm oil exports are improving. They should
support edible oil prices," Khan said.
* Data from Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed
that Malaysian palm oil shipments climbed 10.9 percent to 1.6
million tonnes -- the highest this year.
* The November soyoil contract edged up 0.36 percent
to 690.2 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.26
percent to 4,232 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
slipped 4.65 rupees to 703.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
rose 18 rupees to 3,273 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 38 rupees to 4,288 rupees.
* Soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8
percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output
is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes,
industry officials said.
* Soymeal exports are up sharply as the new season crop
arrives, with deals so far for 1 million tonnes in
October-December and more expected in the coming weeks, helping
ease tight global supplies due to a U.S. drought.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)