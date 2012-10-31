MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian soybean and soyoil futures edged higher on Wednesday on bargain-buying driven by a rise in the overseas prices, while rapeseed eased on an expected rise in production.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.96 percent at 2,525 ringgit per tonne at 0824 GMT and U.S. soybeans rose 0.67 percent to $15.44 per bushel.

* The November soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1 percent at 3,283 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Indian market rose on overseas cues. Excessive rainfall in South America has raised concerns over soybean sowing," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World cautioned that rain could reduce soy plantings in Brazil and Argentina.

* "Malaysian palm oil exports are improving. They should support edible oil prices," Khan said.

* Data from Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that Malaysian palm oil shipments climbed 10.9 percent to 1.6 million tonnes -- the highest this year.

* The November soyoil contract edged up 0.36 percent to 690.2 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.26 percent to 4,232 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped 4.65 rupees to 703.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 18 rupees to 3,273 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 38 rupees to 4,288 rupees.

* Soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* Soymeal exports are up sharply as the new season crop arrives, with deals so far for 1 million tonnes in October-December and more expected in the coming weeks, helping ease tight global supplies due to a U.S. drought. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)