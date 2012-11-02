MUMBAI Nov 2 Indian soybean futures eased from their highest level in more than a month in the previous session amid low volumes, weighed by falling global markets, though aggressive buying by local millers kept the downside restricted.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.34 percent at 2,503 ringgit per tonne at 0757 GMT and U.S. soybeans fell 0.67 percent to $15.48 per bushel.

* "Soybean demand is higher than supplies," said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade in Hyderabad, adding this could help prices in the coming week.

* The most-active soybean for November delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.56 percent lower at 3,350 rupees per 100 kg, down from its one-month high of 3,393 rupees in the previous day.

* A total of 41,330 tonnes of soybean were traded till mid-day against the previous day's 99,290 tonnes.

* The analyst from Karvy recommended soybean buying at 3,280/3,250 rupees for a target of 3,360/3,450 rupees.

* The November soyoil contract was 1.05 percent lower at 686.50 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed was 0.40 percent lower at 4,252 rupees per 100 kg.

* The analyst suggested soyoil buying for two-three weeks at 670 rupees for a target of 690/700 rupees, with a stop loss of 645 rupees.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged 2.30 rupees lower to 704.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 5 rupees to 3,350 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 12.50 rupees to 4,262.50 rupees.

* Soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)