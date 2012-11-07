MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian soybean futures rose on
Wednesday on increasing exports demand for soymeal and a slight
drop in supply, while soyoil was steady as a firm Malaysian palm
oil outweighed a strong rupee.
* Rapeseed rose on depleting stocks and higher purchases
from oil millers.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.05 percent
at 2,397 ringgit per tonne at 0827 GMT and U.S. soybeans
edged up 0.08 percent to $15.18 per bushel.
* "Soymeal exports are reviving. Indian soymeal is very
competitive. Oil millers are giving discount over South American
supplies," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* India's soymeal exports jumped more than seven fold in
October from a month earlier, when they hit their lowest level
in at least two years, as fresh supplies rolled in and
competitive prices attracted demand.
* The December soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.74 percent at 3,348
rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil contract was down 0.05 percent
at 666.5 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed was 0.17
percent higher at 4,196 rupees per 100 kg.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 0.65 rupees to 697.05 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed
output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million
tonnes, industry officials said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)