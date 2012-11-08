MUMBAI Nov 8 Indian soyoil futures rose on
Thursday on weak rupee, while soybean was treading water as a
drop in supplies outweighed softening in overseas prices.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.5 percent
at 2,385 ringgit per tonne at 0800 GMT, while U.S. soybeans
nudged down 0.05 percent to $15.08 per bushel, after
shedding 0.5 percent in the previous session.
* "Overseas fundamentals are bearish. In Malaysia, palm oil
stockpile is building up. It is not allowing local edible oil
prices to rise," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst
at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, constituting largely palm oil.
* Seasonally strong production may have driven Malaysian
palm oil stocks to another record high in October, a Reuters
survey of five plantation firms showed this week.
* "Soybean prices are coming down in the world market as
South America is set to produce bumper crop. It is depressing
local soybean prices," Hudani said.
* The December soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.06 percent at 3,344
rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean prices are unlikely to fall sharply as they are
getting support from a weak rupee and rising export orders for
soymeal, dealers said.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. Rupee fell on
Thursday.
* India's soymeal exports jumped more than seven fold in
October from a month earlier, when they hit their lowest level
in at least two years, as fresh supplies rolled in and
competitive prices attracted demand.
* The December soyoil contract was up 0.76 percent
at 667.2 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed was 0.74
percent higher at 4,210 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed
output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million
tonnes, industry officials said.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
slipped 0.65 rupees to 697.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
rose by 21 rupees to 3,368 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar
in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped by 88 rupees to 4,400 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)