MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Friday following a drop in overseas prices and on an estimated rise in oilseeds production, though a weak rupee limited the downside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.64 percent at 2,321 ringgit per tonne at 0846 GMT, while U.S. soybeans nudged down 0.25 percent to $14.95-1/2 per bushel, after shedding 0.6 percent in the previous session.

* "Soybean prices in the world market are continuously falling. Brazil and Argentina are likely to produce bumper crop," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 3,323 rupees per 100 kg.

* The fall in soybean prices was restricted by a weak rupee and rising export orders for soymeal, dealers said.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* India's soymeal exports jumped more than seven fold in October from a month earlier, when they hit their lowest level in at least two years, as fresh supplies rolled in and competitive prices attracted demand.

* The December soyoil contract was down 0.14 percent at 663.2 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed was 0.5 percent higher at 4,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 0.15 rupee to 696.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean nudged up by 3 rupees to 3,365 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 38 rupees to 4,275 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)