MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
fell on Friday following a drop in overseas prices and on an
estimated rise in oilseeds production, though a weak rupee
limited the downside.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.64 percent
at 2,321 ringgit per tonne at 0846 GMT, while U.S. soybeans
nudged down 0.25 percent to $14.95-1/2 per bushel, after
shedding 0.6 percent in the previous session.
* "Soybean prices in the world market are continuously
falling. Brazil and Argentina are likely to produce bumper
crop," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
* The December soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 3,323
rupees per 100 kg.
* The fall in soybean prices was restricted by a weak rupee
and rising export orders for soymeal, dealers said.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* India's soymeal exports jumped more than seven fold in
October from a month earlier, when they hit their lowest level
in at least two years, as fresh supplies rolled in and
competitive prices attracted demand.
* The December soyoil contract was down 0.14 percent
at 663.2 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed was 0.5
percent higher at 4,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed
output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million
tonnes, industry officials said.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 0.15 rupee to 696.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean nudged
up by 3 rupees to 3,365 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 38 rupees to 4,275 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)