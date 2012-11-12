MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian soyoil futures rose on Monday on short-covering after a near 6 percent decline this month on rising supplies in local markets amid softening global prices.

Oilseed futures gained on drop in supplies due to festive season and higher demand for oilmeal products in overseas markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.26 percent at 2,310 ringgit per tonne at 0927 GMT, while U.S. soybeans nudged down 1.89 percent to $14.24 per bushel.

* The December soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.90 percent at 666.25 rupees per 10 kg, while December soybean was up 0.58 percent at 3,279 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soyoil futures fell nearly 6 percent in November and are trading up on short-covering, though the overall trend is still bearish," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities.

* A surge in demand for oil meal products from overseas markets pushed up the prices of oilseeds, both soybean and rapeseed, in local markets, Narvekar said.

* December rapeseed contract on the NCDEX was trading up 0.88 percent at 4,249 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soymeal exports jumped more than seven fold in October from a month earlier, when they hit their lowest level in at least two years, as fresh supplies rolled in and competitive prices attracted demand.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell by 3.5 rupees to 696.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 27 rupees to 3,246 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 75 rupees to 4,200 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)