MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian soyoil and oilseed futures
rose on Thursday, tracking a firm trend in Malaysian palm oil
futures in the previous session and on greater export demand for
soymeal, though the expected rise in soybean supplies in spot
markets weighed on sentiment.
* Indian futures and spot markets were closed on Tuesday and
Wednesday due to the Diwali festival.
* Rapeseed futures rose on depleting stocks and higher
purchases from oil millers.
* Malaysian palm oil futures closed up 4.15 percent
at 2,425 ringgit per tonne on Wednesday. Malaysian futures'
markets were closed on Thursday due to a local festival.
* U.S. soybeans were down 0.32 percent at $14.14 per
bushel at 0920 GMT.
* "Local markets have opened after two days and are taking
cues from a jump in Malaysian palm oil futures. Overall
sentiments are positive, strong overseas demand for soymeal is
supporting soybean prices despite arrival pressure," said Faiyaz
Hudani, a senior analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.
* Indian soymeal is very competitive and oil millers are
giving discounts over South American supplies, traders said.
* India's soymeal exports jumped more than seven-fold in
October from a month earlier, when they hit their lowest level
in at least two years, as fresh supplies rolled in and
competitive prices attracted demand.
* The December soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.41 percent at 3,275
rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil contract was up 1.42 percent
at 685.90 rupees per 10 kg, while the December rapeseed contract
was 0.87 percent higher at 4,303 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 16.2 rupees to 704.25 rupees per 10 kg while soybean rose 26
rupees to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed
output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million
tonnes.
* India's imports of refined palm oil fell sharply in
October from the previous month, as an import duty hike aimed at
protecting the local refining industry from cheaper Indonesian
supplies of the edible oil took effect.
