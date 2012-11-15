MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian soyoil and oilseed futures rose on Thursday, tracking a firm trend in Malaysian palm oil futures in the previous session and on greater export demand for soymeal, though the expected rise in soybean supplies in spot markets weighed on sentiment.

* Indian futures and spot markets were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the Diwali festival.

* Rapeseed futures rose on depleting stocks and higher purchases from oil millers.

* Malaysian palm oil futures closed up 4.15 percent at 2,425 ringgit per tonne on Wednesday. Malaysian futures' markets were closed on Thursday due to a local festival.

* U.S. soybeans were down 0.32 percent at $14.14 per bushel at 0920 GMT.

* "Local markets have opened after two days and are taking cues from a jump in Malaysian palm oil futures. Overall sentiments are positive, strong overseas demand for soymeal is supporting soybean prices despite arrival pressure," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Indian soymeal is very competitive and oil millers are giving discounts over South American supplies, traders said.

* India's soymeal exports jumped more than seven-fold in October from a month earlier, when they hit their lowest level in at least two years, as fresh supplies rolled in and competitive prices attracted demand.

* The December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.41 percent at 3,275 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract was up 1.42 percent at 685.90 rupees per 10 kg, while the December rapeseed contract was 0.87 percent higher at 4,303 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 16.2 rupees to 704.25 rupees per 10 kg while soybean rose 26 rupees to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes.

* India's imports of refined palm oil fell sharply in October from the previous month, as an import duty hike aimed at protecting the local refining industry from cheaper Indonesian supplies of the edible oil took effect. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)