MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Friday, tracking a drop in overseas prices and on an estimated rise in oilseeds production though analysts expect soyoil futures to recover later in the day.

* Traders expect rapeseed futures to recover on the tight supply situation in spot markets.

* At 0901 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.22 percent at 2,430 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans edged down 0.55 percent to $13.95 per bushel.

* "Globally palm oil and soybean prices are down on profit taking after rising sharply in the last few sessions. They are expected to recover later in the day, which could also lift Indian soyoil futures," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Soybean futures are under pressure on rising supplies in spot markets as farmers accelerated harvesting to clear fields for winter planting, though a weak rupee and rising export orders for soymeal restricted the fall.

* India's soymeal exports jumped more than seven fold in October from a month earlier when they hit their lowest level in at least two years, as fresh supplies rolled in and competitive prices attracted demand.

* The December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.49 percent at 3,241 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract was down 0.14 percent at 682.6 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed was 0.46 percent lower at 4,293 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 0.75 rupee to 703.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 24 rupees to 3,257 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 75 rupees to 4,375 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)