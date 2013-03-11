MUMBAI, March 11 Indian soybean futures jumped on Monday to their highest level in nearly six months as dwindling supplies boosted spot prices, prompting soymeal exporters to hedge their risk at the futures platform.

* Rapeseed futures rose on thin supplies, while soyoil was steady as a strong rupee outweighed gains in overseas prices.

* "Oil millers are getting good exports orders for soymeal, but they are not getting enough soybeans in the spot market. They are taking positions in the futures market to hedge their risk," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Soybeans are crushed to produce oil and meal.

* India exported 581,606 tonnes of soymeal in February, compared with 344,240 tonnes a year earlier, an industry body said last week.

* As of 0801 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures for May were up 0.16 percent at 2,452 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.13 percent to $15.10-1/2 per bushel.

* The soybean contract for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.33 percent at 3,590 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,597.5 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Sept. 17, 2012.

* The key April soyoil contract was 0.16 percent higher at 684.25 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April rose 1.47 percent to 3,516 rupees per 100 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, of which palm oil constitutes a major part.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.30 rupees to 686.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans surged by 95 rupees to 3,649 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 27 rupees to 3,600 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)