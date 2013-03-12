MUMBAI, March 12 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking driven by a correction in overseas prices and higher supplies of soybeans in local spot markets.

* At 0839 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures for May were down 1.31 percent at 2,418 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.78 percent lower at $15.03 per bushel.

* "Soybean supplies improved in the spot market due to price rise. Farmers are releasing stocks after holding them for months. The current price is attractive," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* The key soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.70 percent at 3,499.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting its highest level in nearly six months at 3,599 rupees in the previous session.

* Rising soymeal exports restricted the downside in soybean prices, Khan said.

* India exported 581,606 tonnes of soymeal in February, compared with 344,240 tonnes a year earlier, an industry body said last week.

* The key April soyoil contract was 0.88 percent lower at 672.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April fell 1.07 percent to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, of which palm oil constitutes a major part.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.65 rupees to 683.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased by 24 rupees to 3,618 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged lower by 8 rupees to 3,600 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)