MUMBAI, March 13 Indian soyoil futures fell to
their lowest level in four months on Wednesday on ample supplies
of edible oils and as prices of palm oil corrected in overseas
markets.
* Soybeans and rapeseed also dropped, following losses in
world markets and on an estimated rise in rapeseed production.
* At 0745 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures for May
were down 1.74 percent at 2,369 ringgit per tonne, while U.S.
soybeans were 0.12 percent lower at $14.88-1/2 per bushel.
* "Soyoil supplies are rising. Since oil millers are getting
good returns for soymeal exports, they are actively crushing
beans," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.
* India exported 581,606 tonnes of soymeal in February,
compared with 344,240 tonnes a year earlier, an industry body
said last week.
* Edible oil stocks in India are expected to have hit a
record high in February as buyers rushed to purchase ahead of a
widely anticipated hike in import taxes that never materialised,
an industry official said.
* The key soybean contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.74 percent at 3,479.5 rupees
per 100 kg, after hitting its highest level in nearly six months
at 3,599 rupees on Monday.
* The key April soyoil contract was 1.17 percent
lower at 665.50 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 664.3 rupees
earlier, the lowest level since Nov. 12, 2012.
* The rapeseed contract for April was down 0.49
percent at 3,439 rupees per 100 kg.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, of which palm oil constitutes a major part.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 2.25 rupees to 678.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell
33 rupees to 3,575 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed dropped 49 rupees to 3,538 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)