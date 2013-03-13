MUMBAI, March 13 Indian soyoil futures fell to their lowest level in four months on Wednesday on ample supplies of edible oils and as prices of palm oil corrected in overseas markets.

* Soybeans and rapeseed also dropped, following losses in world markets and on an estimated rise in rapeseed production.

* At 0745 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures for May were down 1.74 percent at 2,369 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.12 percent lower at $14.88-1/2 per bushel.

* "Soyoil supplies are rising. Since oil millers are getting good returns for soymeal exports, they are actively crushing beans," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

* India exported 581,606 tonnes of soymeal in February, compared with 344,240 tonnes a year earlier, an industry body said last week.

* Edible oil stocks in India are expected to have hit a record high in February as buyers rushed to purchase ahead of a widely anticipated hike in import taxes that never materialised, an industry official said.

* The key soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.74 percent at 3,479.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting its highest level in nearly six months at 3,599 rupees on Monday.

* The key April soyoil contract was 1.17 percent lower at 665.50 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 664.3 rupees earlier, the lowest level since Nov. 12, 2012.

* The rapeseed contract for April was down 0.49 percent at 3,439 rupees per 100 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, of which palm oil constitutes a major part.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 2.25 rupees to 678.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 33 rupees to 3,575 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 49 rupees to 3,538 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)