MUMBAI, March 14 Indian soyoil futures fell to their lowest level in four months on Thursday on ample supplies of edible oils due to a rise in imports and as palm oil fell sharply overseas.

* Soybeans eased on weak demand, while rapeseed dropped on rising supplies from new season crop and an estimated rise in production.

* At 0823 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures for May were down 1.13 percent at 2,370 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.34 percent lower at $14.70 per bushel.

* "Palm oil imports are consistently putting pressure on soyoil. This year, palm oil imports are likely to rise to a record high," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The key soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.22 percent at 3,475 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting its highest level in nearly six months at 3,599 rupees on Monday.

* The key April soyoil contract was 0.31 percent lower at 666.25 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 663.6 rupees earlier, its lowest level since Nov. 12, 2012.

* Export demand for soymeal limited the downside in soybeans, Hudani said.

* India exported 581,606 tonnes of soymeal in February, compared with 344,240 tonnes a year earlier, an industry body said last week.

* The rapeseed contract for April was down 0.29 percent at 3,461 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 677.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 23 rupees to 3,565 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 27 rupees to 3,485 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)