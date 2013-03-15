MUMBAI, March 15 Indian soyoil futures rebounded on Friday from their lowest level in four months on bargain buying, supported by gains in overseas prices, though higher edible oil imports capped the upside.

* Soybeans edged higher due to good exports demand for soymeal and on thin supplies, while rapeseed rose tracking gains in overseas oilseed and edible oil prices.

* At 0743 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures for May were up 1.4 percent at 2,397 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.4 percent higher at $14.41-/4 per bushel.

* "Soybean availability is tight in spot markets. Farmers are slowly releasing harvest into the market. Demand from oil mills is robust as they are getting good exports orders," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* India exported 581,606 tonnes of soymeal in February, compared with 344,240 tonnes a year earlier, an industry body said last week.

* The key soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.58 percent at 3,492 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April rose 0.29 percent to 3,475 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key April soyoil contract was 1.01 percent higher at 674.40 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 663.6 rupees in the previous session, its lowest level since Nov. 12, 2012.

* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 5.25 rupees to 682.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans climbed 30 rupees to 3,602 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 23 rupees to 3,515 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)