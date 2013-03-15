MUMBAI, March 15 Indian soyoil futures rebounded
on Friday from their lowest level in four months on bargain
buying, supported by gains in overseas prices, though higher
edible oil imports capped the upside.
* Soybeans edged higher due to good exports demand for
soymeal and on thin supplies, while rapeseed rose tracking gains
in overseas oilseed and edible oil prices.
* At 0743 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures for May
were up 1.4 percent at 2,397 ringgit per tonne, while U.S.
soybeans were 0.4 percent higher at $14.41-/4 per bushel.
* "Soybean availability is tight in spot markets. Farmers
are slowly releasing harvest into the market. Demand from oil
mills is robust as they are getting good exports orders," said
Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* India exported 581,606 tonnes of soymeal in February,
compared with 344,240 tonnes a year earlier, an industry body
said last week.
* The key soybean contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.58 percent at 3,492 rupees per
100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April rose 0.29
percent to 3,475 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key April soyoil contract was 1.01 percent
higher at 674.40 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 663.6 rupees
in the previous session, its lowest level since Nov. 12, 2012.
* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent
on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
5.25 rupees to 682.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans climbed
30 rupees to 3,602 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 23 rupees to 3,515 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)