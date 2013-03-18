MUMBAI, March 18 Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday on higher imports of edible oils in February and a drop in palm oil prices overseas, while soybean futures edged higher on thin supplies in spot markets.

* Rapeseed futures eased on an estimated increase in production and rising supplies from the new season crop.

* At 0849 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures for May were down 0.87 percent at 2,396 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 1.02 percent lower at $14.11-1/2 per bushel.

* "Palm oil imports surged last month. Now rapeseed supplies have started. Crushing of rapeseed will raise edible oil supplies further," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* The key April soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.59 percent lower at 671.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The key soybean contract was up 0.33 percent at 3,491 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April fell 0.7 percent to 3,429 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 684.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 8 rupees to 3,585 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 62 rupees to 3,450 rupees.

* India's rapeseed output rose about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in the 2012/13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)