MUMBAI, March 19 Indian soyoil futures edged higher on Tuesday on a weak rupee and an improvement in demand due to a festival, though higher imports of edible oils in February capped the upside.

* Soybeans rose on thin supplies. Rapeseed futures were treading water as an estimated increase in production and rising supplies from the new season crop weighed.

* At 0758 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures for May were up 1.47 percent at 2,420 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were up 0.30 percent at $14.13-3/4 per bushel.

* "Demand for edible oils is improving due to the Holi festival. Soyoil is also getting support from weak rupee and rising palm oil prices, but the upside is limited. Edible oil supplies have exceeded demand," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* The key April soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.33 percent higher at 673.60 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* Rupee fell on Tuesday. A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The key April soybean contract was up 0.27 percent at 3,495 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April fell 0.15 percent to 3,416 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 46 rupees to 3,400 rupees.

* India's rapeseed output rose about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in the 2012/13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)