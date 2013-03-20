MUMBAI, March 20 Indian soyoil futures were treading water on Wednesday as a rise in overseas prices outweighed higher edible oil imports while soybean edged higher on thin supplies and good exports demand for soymeal.

* At 0845 GMT, benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 1.16 percent at 2,443 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were up 0.59 percent at $14.15 per bushel.

* "Rising supplies of rapeseed and higher imports of palm oil are putting pressure on edible oil prices. In the short-term, we can see further downside in the prices of edible oils," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The key April soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.24 percent higher at 670.70 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April soybean contract was up 0.58 percent at 3,498 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April rose 0.38 percent to 3,419 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output rose about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in the 2012/13, a trade body said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 0.45 rupee to 686.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 12 rupees to 3,613 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 4 rupees to 3,408 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)