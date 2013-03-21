MUMBAI, March 21 Indian soyoil futures rose on
Thursday following gains in Malaysian palm oil and on a slight
improvement in demand, while soybeans climbed on good demand
from oil millers amid thin supplies.
* Rapeseed also rose tracking gains in other oilseeds,
though rising supplies from the new season crop weighed.
* At 0853 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was up 0.86 percent at 2,463 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were up 0.79 percent at $14.31 per bushel.
* "Overseas markets are pushing up local prices. Limited
supply of soybeans in local markets has also been supporting
upside," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak
Commodity Services Ltd.
* The key April soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.93 percent higher at
677.80 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent
on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* The key April soybean contract was up 1.26 percent
at 3,534 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for
April rose 1.05 percent to 3,457 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's rapeseed output rose about 22 percent on year to
7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body said.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 0.20 rupees to 686.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 4
rupees to 3,621 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 13 rupees to 3,425 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)