MUMBAI, March 21 Indian soyoil futures rose on Thursday following gains in Malaysian palm oil and on a slight improvement in demand, while soybeans climbed on good demand from oil millers amid thin supplies.

* Rapeseed also rose tracking gains in other oilseeds, though rising supplies from the new season crop weighed.

* At 0853 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.86 percent at 2,463 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were up 0.79 percent at $14.31 per bushel.

* "Overseas markets are pushing up local prices. Limited supply of soybeans in local markets has also been supporting upside," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* The key April soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.93 percent higher at 677.80 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The key April soybean contract was up 1.26 percent at 3,534 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April rose 1.05 percent to 3,457 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output rose about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.20 rupees to 686.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 4 rupees to 3,621 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 13 rupees to 3,425 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)