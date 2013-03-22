MUMBAI, March 22 Indian soybean futures rose more than a percent on Friday as rising exports of soymeal lifted demand for beans from oil millers amid dwindling supplies.

* Soyoil edged higher on a weak rupee and a rise in palm oil prices, while rapeseed rose following gains in overseas edible oil prices.

* At 0805 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.49 percent at 2,468 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were down 0.55 percent at $14.41 per bushel.

* "Demand is robust for soybean, but farmers are not interested in selling at the current price. They are holding back supplies expecting further rise in prices," said a dealer based in Indore, in central Madhya Pradesh state.

* The key April soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.88 percent at 3,559 rupees per 100 kg.

* India exported 581,606 tonnes of soymeal in February, compared with 344,240 tonnes a year earlier, an industry body said last week.

* The key April soyoil contract was 0.36 percent higher at 678.90 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April rose 0.61 percent to 3,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oil meal exporters. The rupee eased on Friday.

* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.35 rupees to 686.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 15 rupees to 3,638 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 34 rupees to 3,483 rupees.

* India's rapeseed output rose about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)