MUMBAI, March 26 Indian soybean futures rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday to their highest level in more than six months on a weak rupee and due to oil millers actively buying in the spot market amid thin supplies.

* Soyoil and rapeseed edged higher on firmness in soybeans and on a weak rupee, though higher supplies weighed on sentiments.

* At 0809 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 1.22 percent at 2,432 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were down 0.14 percent at $14.35-1/4 per bushel.

* "Soybean supplies are falling, but demand is rising from oil millers as they are getting good export orders for soymeal," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* India exported 581,606 tonnes of soymeal in February, compared with 344,240 tonnes a year earlier, an industry body said.

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.91 percent at 3,673.5 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,680 rupees earlier, the highest level since Sept. 15, 2012.

* The key May soyoil contract was 0.33 percent higher at 678.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May rose 0.40 percent to 3,483 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oil meal exporters. The rupee eased on Tuesday.

* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.45 rupee to 689.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 34 rupees to 3,722 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 6 rupees to 3,409 rupees.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to rise about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)