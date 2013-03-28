NEW DELHI, March 28 Indian soy futures dropped on Thursday as global soybean supply prospects improved from Latin America, but rapeseed futures were up as farmers held stocks expecting better returns.

* The key April soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.3 per cent at 3,681 rupees per 100 kg at 0930 GMT, while the April soyoil contract was 0.4 percent lower at 691 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Better-than-expected supply prospects from Brazil kept soy complex down," said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research at Karvy Comtrade.

* Soybean output in Brazil, the world's second-largest oilseed exporter, is expected to be record high this year. The Latin American country has completed harvest of two-third of the soybean crop, resulting shipping delays due to congestion in ports.

* "Concerns about supply disruption in Brazil have eased and the market now awaits USDA reports for direction," Prasad said.

* The U.S. soybean contract was down 0.3 percent at $14.5 per bushel, while the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 1.3 percent at 2,416 Malaysian ringgit ($780) per tonne.

* Rapeseed futures did not reflect the sentiment of soy complex as farmers held back stocks expecting better prices.

* The rapeseed contract for April was up 0.1 percent at 3,461 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh buying in rapeseed could be short lived as the output is expected higher than last year. Some analysts believed a clear picture in futures would emerge next week, taking cue from the USDA report which will be released on Thursday.

* India, the world's top importer of vegetable oils, meets more than half of its edible oil demand through imports, largely palm oil.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 2 rupees to 693 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were up 18 rupees at 3,750 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was up 8 rupees at 3,425 rupees.

* Traders said spot prices were up as daily arrivals were thin due to Holi, the festival of colours. [$1 = 3.1010 Malaysian ringgits] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)