MUMBAI, April 1 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased to their lowest level in a week weighed by weak global leads, and on expectations of higher arrivals of rapeseed in the peak season period. * The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 1.35 percent at 2,346 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were down 0.77 percent at $13.94 per bushel. * "There will be good arrivals of rapeseed till May," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. * India's rapeseed output is expected to rise about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body said. * The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.32 percent at 3,613.50 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a low of 3,592.5 rupees, a level last seen on March 25. * The key May soyoil contract was 0.39 percent lower at 676.75 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a low of 674 rupees, a level last seen on March 25, while the rapeseed contract for May rose 0.40 percent to 3,465 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,457 rupees, a level last seen on March 25. * Selling is advised in rapeseed at 3,470 rupees, for a target of 3,430 rupees, with a stop loss of 3,490 rupees, said Reddy. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged 0.55 rupee lower to 691.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 3 rupees to 3,722 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 11.25 rupees to 3,427.25 rupees. * India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said. * India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)