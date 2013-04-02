MUMBAI, April 2 Indian soybean futures rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from the previous session's week-low, in line with global leads.

* The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 1.35 percent at 2,346 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were up 0.34 percent at $13.95-1/2 per bushel.

* At 0949 GMT, the actively traded soybean for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.01 percent higher at 3,675 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,592 rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on March 25.

* "There is some fresh buying in oilseeds after falling for many sessions," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Buying is advised in soybean at 3,650, for a target of 3,690 rupees, with a stop loss of 3,620 rupees, said Reddy.

* Soyoil for May delivery on the NCDEX was 1.42 percent higher at 684.00 rupees per 10 kgs, while rapeseed for May was 0.84 percent higher at 3,483 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 2 rupees lower to 693.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 31 rupees to 3,751 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 8.10 rupees to 3,433.10 rupees.

* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)