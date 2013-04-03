MUMBAI, April 3 Indian soybeans rose more than 2
percent on Wednesday, extending gains to hit their contract high
as domestic supplies got exhausted due to seasonality, and
soyoil and rapeseed also edged higher.
* At 0831 GMT, the most-active soybean for May delivery
on the National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
was 2.04 percent higher at 3,777.50 rupees per 10 grams after
hitting a contract high of 3,751 rupees.
* Next lot of soybean supplies are expected to hit the
market in September/October, traders said.
* Soyoil for May delivery on the NCDEX was 0.64
percent higher at 692.80 rupees per 10 kgs, while rapeseed for
May was 0.63 percent higher at 3,523 rupees per 100 kg.
* Buying is advised in rapeseed at 3,500-3,510 rupees, with
a target of 3,570-3,640, with a stop loss below 3,430 rupees,
said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research, Karvy Comtrade.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
8.70 rupees to 703.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 67
rupees to 3,823 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 26.95 rupees to 3,462.90 rupees.
* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent
on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said. India
meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through
imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)