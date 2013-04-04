MUMBAI, April 4 Indian soybeans rose more than 2.5 percent on Thursday to hit a contract high, extending gains for a third day, due to a lack of supplies in the domestic market.

* At 0810 GMT, the actively traded soybean contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.42 percent higher at 3,853 rupees ($70.78) per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,874 rupees.

* "There are very low supplies in the market for upcoming wedding demand, but we feel upside is limited from here," said Pranav Mer, senior analyst at Mangal Keshav Commodities.

*"Buying is advisable in soybean on sharp dips to 3,700 rupees," Mer added.

* Soyoil for May delivery on the NCDEX was 0.80 percent higher at 695.15 rupees per 10 kgs, while rapeseed for May was 1.09 percent higher at 3,540 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 5.75 rupees to 712.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 56 rupees to 3,904 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 4.15 rupees to 3,472.30 rupees.

* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said. India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

($1 = 54.4350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)