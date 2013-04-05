MUMBAI, April 5 Indian soybean futures eased
from their contract high on Friday as traders rushed in to book
profits due to higher arrivals. Rapeseed traded steady.
* The actively traded soybean for May delivery on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.68 percent
lower at 3,866 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high
of 3,952 rupees. The contract has gained more than 7 percent
since April 1.
* "We might see more profit-booking today. Arrivals have
increased in the Indore market to 2,000-2,500 bags of 100 kg
each compared to 1,300 bags yesterday," said Ambika T.B., an
analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* Soybeans may trade in a range of 3,810 rupees to 3,940
rupees on Friday, said the analyst.
* Soyoil for May delivery was 0.67 percent lower at
693.95 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed for May delivery was
0.11 percent higher at 3,559 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent
on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said. India
meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through
imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)