NEW DELHI, April 8 Indian soy futures rose on Monday on lack of soybeans supply in the domestic market before the marriage season, while rapeseed was up reflecting buying in the main winter season oilseed crop as its harvest peaks.

* Sentiment in global markets supported buying in domestic futures.

* At 0930 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 1.7 percent at 2,400 ringgit ($780) a tonne on hopes of easing stockpiles.

* U.S. soybeans were up 1 percent at $13.75 per bushel on worries about rains in Argentina, a leading producer, delaying harvest.

* India, the world's leading vegetable oil buyer, meets more than half of its edible oil demand via imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The actively traded soybean contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.8 percent higher at 3,938 rupees ($71.82) per 100 kg, while the May soyoil was 1.3 percent up at 706 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Supply of soybean has almost exhausted ahead of the marriage season," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Rapeseed for May was 1.0 percent higher at 3,643 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed has the highest oil content among nine main oilseeds that the country grows, while the meal extracted from it is exported to a host of Asian nations for use as animal feed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 6.95 rupees to 722.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 23 rupees to 4,067 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 48.15 rupees to 3,610.65 rupees. [1 = 54.8350 Indian rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)