NEW DELHI, April 8 Indian soy futures rose on
Monday on lack of soybeans supply in the domestic market before
the marriage season, while rapeseed was up reflecting buying in
the main winter season oilseed crop as its harvest peaks.
* Sentiment in global markets supported buying in domestic
futures.
* At 0930 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was up 1.7 percent at 2,400 ringgit ($780) a tonne on
hopes of easing stockpiles.
* U.S. soybeans were up 1 percent at $13.75 per bushel
on worries about rains in Argentina, a leading producer,
delaying harvest.
* India, the world's leading vegetable oil buyer, meets more
than half of its edible oil demand via imports, which largely
constitute palm oil.
* The actively traded soybean contract for May delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
1.8 percent higher at 3,938 rupees ($71.82) per 100 kg, while
the May soyoil was 1.3 percent up at 706 rupees per 10
kg.
* "Supply of soybean has almost exhausted ahead of the
marriage season," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president
of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* Rapeseed for May was 1.0 percent higher at 3,643
rupees per 100 kg.
* Rapeseed has the highest oil content among nine main
oilseeds that the country grows, while the meal extracted from
it is exported to a host of Asian nations for use as animal
feed.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
6.95 rupees to 722.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 23
rupees to 4,067 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 48.15 rupees to 3,610.65 rupees.
[1 = 54.8350 Indian rupees]
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)