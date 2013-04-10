MUMBAI, April 10 Indian soybean futures jumped 3
percent on Wednesday to their highest level in eight-and-a-half
month on thin supplies amid good demand from oil millers, while
soyoil and rapeseed edged up following overseas cues.
* At 0749 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was up 0.13 percent at 2,398 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were down 0.25 percent at $13.92 per bushel,
after rising 1.3 percent in the previous session.
* "Soybean supplies situation is becoming tight due to
depleting arrivals. Demand is good as oil millers are getting
soymeal exports orders," said Badruddin Khan, associate
vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* The key May soybean contract < NSBc2> on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.23 percent at 4,101
rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,132 rupees earlier, the
highest level since July 30, 2012.
* The key May soyoil contract was 0.63 percent
higher at 717.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for May rose 0.17 percent to 3,632 rupees per 100 kg.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 3.45 rupees to 730.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
68 rupees to 4,174 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up a rupee to 3,612 rupees.
* India's rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about
22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade
body said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)