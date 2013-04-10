MUMBAI, April 10 Indian soybean futures jumped 3 percent on Wednesday to their highest level in eight-and-a-half month on thin supplies amid good demand from oil millers, while soyoil and rapeseed edged up following overseas cues.

* At 0749 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.13 percent at 2,398 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were down 0.25 percent at $13.92 per bushel, after rising 1.3 percent in the previous session.

* "Soybean supplies situation is becoming tight due to depleting arrivals. Demand is good as oil millers are getting soymeal exports orders," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* The key May soybean contract < NSBc2> on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.23 percent at 4,101 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,132 rupees earlier, the highest level since July 30, 2012.

* The key May soyoil contract was 0.63 percent higher at 717.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May rose 0.17 percent to 3,632 rupees per 100 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 3.45 rupees to 730.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 68 rupees to 4,174 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up a rupee to 3,612 rupees.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)