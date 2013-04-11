MUMBAI, April 11 Indian soybean futures fell on Thursday after hitting their highest level in eight-and-a-half month as a drop in overseas prices and weak exports demand for soymeal prompted profit-taking.

* Rapeseed and soyoil also fell tracking global cues and on an estimated rise in rapeseed production.

* At 0813 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.38 percent at 2,362 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were down 0.38 percent at $13.87-1/2 per bushel.

* "Traders are booking profits. Soymeal exports demand was weak due to higher prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* The key May soybean contract < NSBc2> on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.02 percent at 4,016.50 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,136 rupees earlier, the highest level since July 25, 2012.

* The key May soyoil contract was 0.66 percent lower at 710.40 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May fell 0.44 percent to 3,589 rupees per 100 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.85 rupees to 727.40 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 21 rupees to 4,158 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 31 rupees to 3,575 rupees.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)