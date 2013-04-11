MUMBAI, April 11 Indian soybean futures fell on
Thursday after hitting their highest level in eight-and-a-half
month as a drop in overseas prices and weak exports demand for
soymeal prompted profit-taking.
* Rapeseed and soyoil also fell tracking global cues and on
an estimated rise in rapeseed production.
* At 0813 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was down 0.38 percent at 2,362 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were down 0.38 percent at $13.87-1/2 per
bushel.
* "Traders are booking profits. Soymeal exports demand was
weak due to higher prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior
research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
* The key May soybean contract < NSBc2> on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.02 percent at
4,016.50 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,136 rupees
earlier, the highest level since July 25, 2012.
* The key May soyoil contract was 0.66 percent lower
at 710.40 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May
fell 0.44 percent to 3,589 rupees per 100 kg.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 1.85 rupees to 727.40 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell
21 rupees to 4,158 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down 31 rupees to 3,575 rupees.
* India's rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about
22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade
body said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)