MUMBAI, April 12 Indian soybean futures erased
early gains on Friday due to weak export demand for soymeal and
a rise in supplies in local spot markets, while rapeseed and
soyoil were treading water in line with global markets.
* At 0751 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was down 0.13 percent at 2,350 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were up 0.86 percent at $14.13-3/4 per
bushel.
* "Sentiment is weak due to concerns over soymeal exports.
Higher soymeal prices may prompt buyers to seek supplies from
other sources," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with
Religare Commodities.
* Indian soymeal suppliers are renegotiating deals with
Iranian buyers for April and May shipments as a rally in soybean
prices in the south Asian country has erased margins for
exporters.
* India's soymeal exports in April are likely to fall to
200,000 tonnes, down 36 percent from a year ago, unless buying
from Iran improves, said Rajesh Agrawal, chief co-ordinator at
Soybean Processors Association of India, a trade body.
* The key May soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange eased 0.78 percent to 3,935
rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,136 rupees in the previous
session, the highest level since July 25, 2012.
* The key May soyoil contract was up 0.07 percent at
702.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May
eased 0.11 percent to 3,582 rupees per 100 kg.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 1.35 rupee to 724.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell
40 rupees to 4,096 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down 25 rupees to 3,539 rupees.
* India's rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about
22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade
body said.
