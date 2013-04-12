MUMBAI, April 12 Indian soybean futures erased early gains on Friday due to weak export demand for soymeal and a rise in supplies in local spot markets, while rapeseed and soyoil were treading water in line with global markets.

* At 0751 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.13 percent at 2,350 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were up 0.86 percent at $14.13-3/4 per bushel.

* "Sentiment is weak due to concerns over soymeal exports. Higher soymeal prices may prompt buyers to seek supplies from other sources," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Indian soymeal suppliers are renegotiating deals with Iranian buyers for April and May shipments as a rally in soybean prices in the south Asian country has erased margins for exporters.

* India's soymeal exports in April are likely to fall to 200,000 tonnes, down 36 percent from a year ago, unless buying from Iran improves, said Rajesh Agrawal, chief co-ordinator at Soybean Processors Association of India, a trade body.

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange eased 0.78 percent to 3,935 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,136 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since July 25, 2012.

* The key May soyoil contract was up 0.07 percent at 702.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May eased 0.11 percent to 3,582 rupees per 100 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.35 rupee to 724.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 40 rupees to 4,096 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 25 rupees to 3,539 rupees.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)