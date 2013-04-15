MUMBAI, April 15 Indian soybean futures fell 3
percent on Monday to hit their lowest level in nearly two weeks
due to poor demand in the spot market as higher soymeal prices
squeezed export orders.
* Soyoil fell following a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices,
while rapeseed eased on rising arrivals.
* At 0750 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
fell 1.36 percent to 2,313 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were down 0.09 percent at $14.11-3/4 per
bushel.
* "Slowdown in soymeal exports is hitting soybean prices.
Market was over optimistic about soymeal exports, but actually
oil mills are getting fewer orders due to higher prices," said
Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.
* Indian soymeal suppliers are renegotiating deals with
Iranian buyers for April and May shipments as a rally in soybean
prices in the south Asian country has erased margins for
exporters.
* India's soymeal exports in April are likely to fall to
200,000 tonnes, down 36 percent from a year earlier, unless
buying from Iran improves, said Rajesh Agrawal, chief
co-ordinator at Soybean Processors Association of India, a trade
body.
* The key May soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.5 percent at
3,853.5 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,835.5 rupees
earlier, the lowest level since April 4.
* The key May soyoil contract was down 0.81 percent
at 702.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May
eased 0.86 percent to 3,584 rupees per 100 kg.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 0.55 rupee to 723.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell
81 rupees to 4,035 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down 28 rupees to 3,557 rupees.
* India's rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about
22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade
body said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)