MUMBAI, April 15 Indian soybean futures fell 3 percent on Monday to hit their lowest level in nearly two weeks due to poor demand in the spot market as higher soymeal prices squeezed export orders.

* Soyoil fell following a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices, while rapeseed eased on rising arrivals.

* At 0750 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract fell 1.36 percent to 2,313 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were down 0.09 percent at $14.11-3/4 per bushel.

* "Slowdown in soymeal exports is hitting soybean prices. Market was over optimistic about soymeal exports, but actually oil mills are getting fewer orders due to higher prices," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

* Indian soymeal suppliers are renegotiating deals with Iranian buyers for April and May shipments as a rally in soybean prices in the south Asian country has erased margins for exporters.

* India's soymeal exports in April are likely to fall to 200,000 tonnes, down 36 percent from a year earlier, unless buying from Iran improves, said Rajesh Agrawal, chief co-ordinator at Soybean Processors Association of India, a trade body.

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.5 percent at 3,853.5 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,835.5 rupees earlier, the lowest level since April 4.

* The key May soyoil contract was down 0.81 percent at 702.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May eased 0.86 percent to 3,584 rupees per 100 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.55 rupee to 723.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 81 rupees to 4,035 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 28 rupees to 3,557 rupees.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)