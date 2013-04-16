MUMBAI, April 16 Indian soybean futures were treading water on Tuesday afternoon as bargain buying driven by a rebound in overseas prices offset a slowdown in meal exports.

* Soyoil edged higher, while rapeseed fell on rising supplies.

* At 0748 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.22 percent at 2,296 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were up 0.65 percent at $14.04 per bushel.

* "Lower level buying is supporting soybeans, but it is difficult for prices to sustain at higher level. Soymeal exports demand is weak," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

"Besides, traders are buying cautiously due to the slump in commodities prices in the world market."

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.17 percent at 3,834 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,775 rupees earlier, the lowest level since April 4.

* Indian soymeal suppliers are renegotiating deals with Iranian buyers for April and May shipments as a rally in soybean prices in the south Asian country has erased margins for exporters.

* India's soymeal exports in April are likely to fall to 200,000 tonnes, down 36 percent from a year earlier, unless buying from Iran improves, an industry official said.

* The key May soyoil contract was up 0.18 percent at 704.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May eased 0.56 percent to 3,557 rupees per 100 kg.

* A strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and trims the returns of oilmeal exporters, also weighed on sentiments.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.50 rupee to 722.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 25 rupees to 3,998 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 21 rupees to 3,525 rupees.

* Rapeseed supplies have started coming in from the new season crop, which is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)