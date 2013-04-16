MUMBAI, April 16 Indian soybean futures were
treading water on Tuesday afternoon as bargain buying driven by
a rebound in overseas prices offset a slowdown in meal exports.
* Soyoil edged higher, while rapeseed fell on rising
supplies.
* At 0748 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was down 0.22 percent at 2,296 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were up 0.65 percent at $14.04 per bushel.
* "Lower level buying is supporting soybeans, but it is
difficult for prices to sustain at higher level. Soymeal exports
demand is weak," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst
at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
"Besides, traders are buying cautiously due to the slump in
commodities prices in the world market."
* The key May soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.17 percent at
3,834 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,775 rupees earlier,
the lowest level since April 4.
* Indian soymeal suppliers are renegotiating deals with
Iranian buyers for April and May shipments as a rally in soybean
prices in the south Asian country has erased margins for
exporters.
* India's soymeal exports in April are likely to fall to
200,000 tonnes, down 36 percent from a year earlier, unless
buying from Iran improves, an industry official said.
* The key May soyoil contract was up 0.18 percent at
704.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May
eased 0.56 percent to 3,557 rupees per 100 kg.
* A strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and
trims the returns of oilmeal exporters, also weighed on
sentiments.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 0.50 rupee to 722.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell
25 rupees to 3,998 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down 21 rupees to 3,525 rupees.
* Rapeseed supplies have started coming in from the new
season crop, which is estimated to have risen about 22 percent
on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body
said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)